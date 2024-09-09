Harrogate school reveals its 'fantastic' new academic leadership for the year ahead

A leading Harrogate school has announced two major new appointments at the highest level.

The changes at Harrogate Ladies’ College will see two teachers with combined 14 years of service at the school take on the roles of Deputy Heads Academic for the new academic year.

Miss Siobhan Scully has been selected as Deputy Head Academic (Teaching and Learning), which will focus on the overall teaching and learning strategy, including digital strategy, careers, and quality assurance.

Mr Paul Dwyer will take on the position of Deputy Head Academic (Pupil Progress) and will be responsible for college reporting, recruitment, and data.

New school appointments - Mr Paul Dwyer and Miss Siobhan Scully, Deputy Heads Academic at Harrogate Ladies College. (Picture contributed)

Principal, Mrs Sylvia Brett, will work closely with Miss Scully and Mr Dwyer during the new academic year, said:

“Siobhan and Paul are highly experienced educators and will both thrive in their new roles,” Mrs Brett said.

“They are professional, hard-working and have a fantastic understanding of the culture we have built here and our commitment to engender a deep passion for learning.”

Miss Scully, a former Director of Teaching and Learning and Assistant Head at college, joined the school in 2016 and is passionate about advancing the academic progress of all pupils.

Mr Dwyer was the joint Head of Sixth Form from 2020-2024, after joining the school in 2018 following a stint teaching in Hong Kong, and is excited to step into the Deputy Head Academic role.

Miss Scully said: “I am really excited to work alongside Paul.

“His work identifying the progress of every child and working with all staff to maximise their progress is exceptional.

"As a team, we are fully committed to every pupil fulfilling their potential and we are very excited to have this opportunity.”

Mr Dwyer said: “I’m fortunate to have had leadership opportunities on both the pastoral and academic side of the school, which I believe will hold me in good stead for this role.

“Siobhan and I have worked closely together for a while now; she’s so passionate about everything she puts her mind to.

"We have some great complementary interests in how we envisage academic priorities.”

For more information, visit: https://www.hlc.org.uk/