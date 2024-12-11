Harrogate school recognised in Sunday Times' league table for top A level results

A new report by the Sunday Times puts an independent school in the pole position in Harrogate for A level results in 2024.

Widely recognised as the most comprehensive assessment of academic achievement, the national newspaper’s annual Parent Power results confirm Ashville College in top spot for A level results in Harrogate.

Compiled independently of both Ofsted and the Independent Schools Inspectorate, the 32nd Sunday Times Parent Power league tables show that two-thirds of Ashville’s students achieved A levels between Grades A* to B this summer.

Every pupil in the class of 2024 who opted to continue in higher education were offered places at a university of their choosing – no fewer than 82% heading to their first choice to pursue the full A to Z of undergraduate degrees, ranging from Archaeology to Zoology.

Top in Harrogate - The 32nd Sunday Times Parent Power league tables show that two-thirds of Ashville College’s students achieved A levels between Grades A* to B. (Picture contributed)

Two-in-three of these successful Ashvillians headed off to the prestigious Russell group of universities.

The recognition in the Sunday Times could not have come at a better time for the independent school, which has big plans for the future, including a major redevelopment of the school campus and the end of boarding.

Head of Ashville College Rhiannon Wilkinson said the Ashville Parent Power performance was a ringing endorsement of the pupils’ achievements, the staff’s performance, and the school’s overall ethos of continuous improvement which saw the percentage of A*-B grades increase by 6% this year compared to 2023.

“Our A level results this year filled both pupils and staff with great pride,” she said.

“However, they also provide the school with a strong launchpad for delivering our ambitious masterplan to transform and reimagine our 70-acre campus in the months and years to come, thanks to unparalleled levels of reinvestment.”

Ashville College recently confirmed a move away from boarding earlier this year as it seeks to further strengthen and consolidate its offering as a school exclusively for day pupils aged between 2 and 18, who currently make up 95% of its growing co-educational community.

The residential option will be phased out by next summer.

Projects completed already include a new reception area for the Prep School and new social and learning hubs designed specifically for pupils in Years 10 and 11.

The next phase of investment will focus on the refurbishment of the school’s dedicated Sixth Form centre to modernise and enhance the ground floor area for pupils, as well as the creation of another new learning hub – this time for children in Years 7 to 9 in the Lower School.

The school also boasts an Outdoor Learning Area, a Health and Wellness Centre, IT suites, arts and drama spaces and a sports centre which has benefited from a £3.8m refurbishment.

Mrs Wilkinson added: “We're determined to continue to invest in our facilities to meet the evolving needs of both modern teaching and learning, and our pupils' personal growth in this rapidly-changing world.

"This unparalleled amount of planned investment underlines our commitment to ensuring we remain the school of first choice across the Harrogate area.

“This year’s A levels results were excellent, yet a contemporary school isn’t just about academic and sporting and arts achievements.

"It’s also a place which hones the skills, talents, ideas and capacities of its young people as they develop to face the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.”