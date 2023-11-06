Harrogate school pupil wins trophy at the largest student film festival in the world
Former Ashville School student, Ava Bounds, has been making films locally since 2020 is no stranger to film festival success, with 19 worldwide festival wins under her belt including IMDb Best New Filmmaker 2021.
The All American High School Film Festival takes place annually during October in New York, with films being shown at the AMC cinema in Times Square.
Each year 8,000 students submit their films from across the world, so the competition was intense.
Ava’s film, “Dying to Meet You”, was also nominated for Best Director and Best Overall Film.
Ava hopes to continue her film-making journey next year at university.