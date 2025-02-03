Harrogate school "proud" of latest Ofsted report and achievements of whole team

A Harrogate primary school is celebrating a highly positive Ofsted inspection.

The recent Ofsted visit marks two terms of leadership at Hookstone Chase Primary School under its new headteacher and deputy headteacher team.

The school has retained “Good” rating after an ungraded inspection of the school last November found that the school “has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection” in which it received a "Good” rating.

“The school has developed a broad and balanced curriculum” and “pupils achieve well,” observed Ofsted inspectors

Harrogate's Hookstone Chase Primary School Headteacher Mr James Hughes, Deputy Headteacher Miss Hannah Norton and pupils celebrate their Ofsted success. (Picture contributed)

“Children develop an early love of learning to read” at Hookstone Chase. A school where there is “A friend for everyone,” the report added.

Hookstone Chase Primary School, which is part of Northern Star Academies Trust (NSAT), was praised by inspectors for developing a “broad and balanced curriculum” in which “work is well sequenced and pupils achieve well”.

Inspectors observed that “children enjoy coming to school and are happy here”, that they have “strong and positive relationships” with each other and staff and that “there is a friend for everyone at Hookstone Chase”.

Inspectors also noted that children “develop an early love of learning to read” thanks to the school’s phonics programme.

The visit by Ofsted inspectors comes at the end of just two terms of leadership by the school’s new Headteacher Mr James Hughes and Deputy Headteacher Miss Hannah Norton.

Mr Hughes expressed pride in the school’s achievement and acknowledged the hard work of the whole school community.

"Receiving such positive recognition from Ofsted is a testament to the dedication and skill of our staff, the positivity and determination of our pupils, and the warm support from our school community, “ he said.

“A great deal of work has gone into developing our teaching and curriculum and we were pleased that the inspectors recognised this, as well as the outcomes our pupils are achieving.

“I was especially pleased that inspectors were able to see the strength of the work we do to develop our pupils on a personal level, for example through pupil leadership roles, diversity awareness and online safety lessons”.