Harrogate school is to launch new initiative to promote kindness and care in the playground
Pupils at Ashville Prep School are taking part in the new initiative called Project Playtime which promotes fun and safety during school breaks.
Deputy Head of Prep Abigail Hiley said that playing with friends during breaks from lessons was an integral part of school life.
“The aim of this project is encourage children to try new games, care for their equipment and it all adds an extra dimension to their fun and playtime behaviour.
“We’re very fortunate to have such wide open spaces for playtime and the school yard is a very happy environment for our pupils."
Each year group gets a dedicated box of playground equipment to use and look after to encourage positive and active engagement with their friends.
The pupils were introduced to the new project during a school assembly and shown their new playground zones to ensure a safe and structured playtime.
Founded in 1877, Ashville College is a leading independent day school for boys and girls aged two to 18.
It is located in the North Yorkshire spa town of Harrogate and consists of Acorns Early Years and Ashville’s Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form.
Ashville College is a member of the HMC, BSA, ISC, and NEASC and an associate member of the Methodist Independent Schools Trust. Ashville Prep School and Acorns Early Years are also members of ISA.
For more information, visit: https://www.ashville.co.uk/