Harrogate school is praised in The Good Schools Guide 'trusted by parents worldwide'

The prestigious Good Schools Guide has praised a Harrogate school for its “strong learning and high aspirations, tempered with holistic ambitions”.

It’s a major accolade for Harrogate’s Ashville College as The Good Schools Guide is regarded as the most independent, critical and fair examination of state and private schools.

Trusted by parents worldwide, the report is celebrated for its unbiased and candid reviews - and is highly respected across the education sector.

Ashville and its teachers were applauded throughout the report which highlighted an “overwhelming sense of enthusiasm and community from every child”.

Pupils at Harrogate’s Ashville College which has been praised in The Good Schools Guide. (Picture contributed)

“The atmosphere is bubbly and exciting to experience,” reads the report.

"There is a new energy amongst the staff and parents, but most importantly from the children.

“There are big plans for the ‘New Ashville’ with plans for significant structural developments and a re-focussing of the holistic ethos; and everyone we spoke to is on board for the ride.”

The Good Schools Guide only selects schools to be included on merit alone, providing a first-hand experience of their inspector’s visit and offering insights into teaching and learning, sport and the performing arts, co-curricular activities, pastoral care and leavers’ destinations.

Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “We take great pride in preparing our pupils for the next steps in their lives and it is heartening for all involved at the school to see that our efforts are being recognised by the prestigious Good Schools Guide.

"We thank The Good Schools Guide for the excellent review, which will now offer parents an independent perspective on the quality of education that we seek to provide here at Ashville.”

Not only does the report rely on the visiting inspector for their experiences of Ashville, children and parents were also invited to give their opinions.

One parent commented: “The growth in the last two years has been exciting, raising children in a community.”

A second added: “Never had a day when all four of mine haven’t wanted to go.”

A third described Ashville College’s Headteacher Rhiannon Wilkinson as “fantastic” and making ‘a positive change’ with a “proactive” approach.