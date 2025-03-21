Harrogate school is bucking the trend when it comes to girls succeeding in sciences and maths

A Harrogate school is outperforming much of the UK in breaking down barriers for girls in science and maths.

A recent international study, published by the Department for Education, revealed that the maths/science “gender gap” between boys and girls in Years 5 to 9 was significantly larger than in previous years.

But Ashville College in Harrogate is successfully bucking the trend.

In total, 60% of Ashville College girls who took Higher GCSE Physics in 2024 achieved grades 8-9, while there are more girls than boys in the Lower Sixth Science A Level cohort – the most popular subject area in Sixth Form for girls.

Harrogate-based Ashville College’s commitment to STEM subjects for girls was shown in British Science Week. (Picture contributed)

The school’s global success stories include current Year 13 pupil Eleanor Grattoni-May completing work experience and ongoing lab research at the world-acclaimed Harvard University laboratory and Devan Martin showing exceptional ability in both maths and science by scoring in the top 3% for her SAT exam – sat by 1.3 million students worldwide.

Former pupils have also gone on to develop their skills with further education courses being taken in midwifery, biological archaeology, biomedical science, human nutrition and medicine.

Amongst this year’s leavers, one of Ashville’s Heads of School, Tara Lane, has gained an offer from the University of Durham to study Biology.

Schools Minister Catherine McKinnell may be working to promote the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths among young girls,

But Ashville College’s commitment to the idea was shown in British Science Week when it organised a timetable of events, competitions and a series of special guest speakers including topics such as Climate and Sustainability, Health Economics and the Development of Medicines, Engineering and Veterinary Sciences.

Ashville Director of Science, Rebecca Bowen said: “There is no doubt that Ashville is bucking the national trend when it comes to girls and their interest in science and the STEM subjects in general.

“Science is all around us, it is a part of our everyday lives and most importantly – as Ashville is proving – it is a subject where gender should play no part in whether you take part or succeed.”