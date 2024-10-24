Harrogate school head's offer to parents - come and see how we have turned things around

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate secondary school headteacher is urging parents who are about to make a really important choice for their children’s future next week to keep Rossett School in mind.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Tim Milburn said – as the deadline looms for school places for next year’s Year 7 students on October 31 – that it was an “exciting time” to join the school, which can boast England football star Rachel Daly as a former student.

"Many families in Harrogate are in the process of choosing a secondary schools and we know how important that choice is,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With all the changes and improvements going on at Rossett since we became a member of the Red Kite Learning Trust and formed a partnership with Harrogate Grammar School, we feel it is an exciting time to join the school.”

Headteacher Tim Milburn said it was an “exciting time” to join Rossett School, which boasts England football star Rachel Daly as a former student. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The enthusiastic headteacher, who took over in May 2023, has overseen a period of relentless progress since Rossett School received a verdict of "requires improvement in some areas" from an Ofsted Inspection in November 2022.

A subsequent Ofsted visit in February 2024 saw Inspectors report that “Rossett school and its leaders have ensured the school is improving quickly”.

As well as becoming the new base for Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust of 14 schools in Harrogate and Leeds, with all the associated benefits for Rossett, the school has been inviting parents over the last year to see the school for themselves, its new improved offer and excellent sports facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Milburn said the school was going “from strength to strength” but perceptions were lagging behind.

"Rossett School is in an even better place than it was in February when I met the Ofsted team.

"It’s been really helpful to have the Red Kite Learning Trust literally on out doorstep.

"Parents have come away pleasantly surprised.

"They can see the quality of education is strong.

"What people have heard – or read on Facebook – isn’t quite the reality.

"The school is on the up.

"All of us are determined to improve pupils’ experiences and to build a school we are proud of.”