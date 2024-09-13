Harrogate school head offers personalised visit to every single family in 'milestone choice'

A Harrogate head teacher says his school is going to the nth degree to help parents choose the right primary school for their child and is offering a personalised visit to every single family.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Griffiths, Headteacher at St Peter's which is located on Belford Road, says he is fully aware of what a significant milestone starting school is in the lives of children and their families.

While some schools host open events at set times, St Peter's CE Primary School offers a dedicated personalised visit and full school tour with Mr Griffiths himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Harrogate Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, which also includes St Aidan’s CE High School, Mr Griffths said: "At their convenience families can visit us with or without their children to explore our school and get a genuine feel for what it would be like for their child to join our St Peter’s family,” said Mr Griffiths.

St Peter's CE Primary School, which is located on Belford Road in Harrogate, offers parents a dedicated personalised visit and full school tour with its Head. (Picture contributed)

"By meeting our talented staff along the way and seeing our school in action observing classes and spending time in our dedicated single early years class."

This approach is just one part of the school’s vision of nurturing each individual child.

Mr Griffiths said: "At St Peter’s we have put much thought into our vision ensuring it reflects clearly an ambition for outstanding pastoral care alongside educational achievement while promoting the Christian distinctiveness of our school as a church school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month St Peter’s became a single form entry school offering 30 places each year with children taught in single year group classes.

Despite being situated in the heart of Harrogate town centre, many families with children attending St Peter’s live well outside the catchment area because most of the school’s catchment is made up of commercial properties.

St Peter’s location brings advantages for pupils, as well as convenience for families and parents who find it easy to park for drop off and collection when driving.

The extended school day provides excellent onsite home-from-home wrap around care from 7.30am until 6pm.

For help or information, email St Peter’s school office via [email protected], call 01423 569684 or go online: https://stpeters.ycst.co.uk/