Harrogate school gets international recognition after showing it is probably as 'green' as it gets

A Harrogate school says winning the prestigious Eco Schools Green Flag Award is testimony to the “inspirational enthusiasm” of staff and pupils.

Given to schools that demonstrate excellence in environmental action and learning, the internationally-recognised award recognises determined efforts at St Peter's Church of England Primary School to do their bit for the planet.

The Harrogate school’s Climate Education lead, Mrs Williams, said: “The Climate Crew have worked extremely hard this year driving our eco projects.

"Their enthusiasm has been inspirational.

Mr Paul Griffiths, Headteacher of St Peter’s Church of England Primary School in Harrogate which has won an Eco Schools Green Flag Award. (Picture contributed)

"We are looking forward to building on our eco-work next year with even more exciting projects.

"It has been a real team effort.

"The children and staff team could not have been more supportive.

"We are very proud of our St Peter's family.

"Thank you to the wonderful staff, children and the wider St Peter's community for working together to achieve this fantastic award and supporting our Climate Education work.”

The school, which is part of the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, is already seeing financial savings from its energy-saving initiatives, including the Golden Light Switch Award.

It has implemented a whole school climate education curriculum, with dedicated climate education lessons.

Eco Schools judges also praised the work of St Peter’s Business Manager, Mrs Foster, who worked with the Climate Crew to calculate the school's carbon footprint.

The Climate Crew are in the early stages of starting a gardening club and have been busy sowing vegetables and plants from seed.

The awards feedback acknowledged that St Peter’s “young people engaged enthusiastically with your school's Climate Education” and that “the whole school community was involved in the Eco-School initiative.”

The school has also been seeking ways to reduce its footprint by participating in eco-friendly changes to the building, such as LED lights, hosting three walks to school days and launching its St. Peter's Walking Bus.

St Peter’s Church of England Primary School’s final walk to school day this term is on Friday, June 27.

Last time, pupils and staff were joined by Harry Gator from Harrogate Town Football Club.

This time, they will be joined by Spike the Road Safety Hedgehog.