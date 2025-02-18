Harrogate Saint Michael's Hospice backs powerful new TV campaign to change perceptions
Saint Michael’s Hospice is proud to be one of the 143 hospices taking part in the "This is Hospice Care" campaign, a national initiative facilitated by Hospice UK at a time of serious financial challenges across the sector.
The campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.
The campaign, was launched on Monday, has already captured hearts and minds through a powerful TV advert based on real life hospice stories.
The goal of the campaign is to encourage people to consider leaving a gift in their will to support their local hospice.
Saint Michael’s Chief Executive, Tony Collins said: “With one in three of our patients cared for in this way, a gift in your will to Saint Michael’s is the ultimate pledge to ensure we can be here for our community now, as well as plan our care for the future - at a time when sustainability for our sector has never been so crucial.”
As part of the ‘This is Hospice Care’ campaign, Saint Michael’s is showcasing the special moments that have been made possible thanks to their care, including a hospice wedding.
Steve, who lived in Knaresborough, received end of life care at Saint Michael’s Hospice in July 2024 following a diagnosis of colon cancer.
Steve and his partner Lesley, met by chance later in life, with their romance slowly blossoming through friendship and laughter.
Getting married was something they had often discussed before Steve’s diagnosis.
With the help of Saint Michael’s Hospice and with their loving families and their closest friends around them, Lesley and Steve tied the knot on a large balcony at Saint Michael’s Hospice, with serene views of Crimple Valley.
Lesley said: “Steve was admitted to Saint Michael’s on a Thursday.
"I looked at him and asked, ‘Should we get married?’
"He smiled and replied that it wasn’t how he had imagined proposing but he knew he wanted to marry me.”
Later that evening, at 5pm, in the comfort of Steve’s hospice room, they exchanged vows.
"I just wanted Steve to get the best possible care.” said Lesley, “and I feel that he did at Saint Michael's.”
