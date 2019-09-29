Harrogate's UCI cycling championships fan zone has closed, and all live music has been cancelled - here's everything we know so far

Harrogate's UCI cycling fan zone on the Stray has closed, and there will be no live music tonight.

These are the final road closures in Harrogate, Ripon and the district for the UCI cycling championships

The Feeling were due to perform at 6.30pm to close the nine-day UCI Road World Championships in style, but organisers made the announcement this morning that due to the heavy rain, the fan zone will be closed in the interests of safety.

The torrential downpours have also affected the Elite Men's Road Race route. Yorkshire 2019 and the UCI have taken the decision to divert the route at Bishopdale Beck just outside Aysgarth, and to direct riders east up Temple Bank and along the A684 to Leyburn where the race will continue as normal.

The decision was made after extensive consultation with the UCI, multi-agency partners, the environment agency and local mountain rescue teams.

UCI Sunday: Everything you need to know ahead of the Men's Elite Road Race cycling event in Harrogate

Yorkshire 2019 said: "We consider the safety of spectators and riders as paramount and want everyone to enjoy the racing, but the conditions in the Dales puts that at risk.

"This means, regrettably, that the race will not now pass through Bainbridge, Hawes, Buttertubs, Muker, Gunnerside, Reeth, and Grinton Moor. We know this will be hugely disappointing to the communities in these locations who have been planning events and celebrations to coincide with the race today. We are very sorry."

However, the Elite Men’s Road Race does go ahead today, starting in Leeds at the later time of 9am. Spectators who were hoping to see the race in Wensleydale and Swaledale should head to West Witton, Wensley or Leyburn where they can view the race as it passes through just before 11am. There will also be nine laps of the Harrogate circuit before the finish on Parliament Street.