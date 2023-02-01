Harrogate running event will support Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow's motor neurone disease appeal

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate has announced that the Rudding ParkRace – a 10K multi-terrain trail race – will return on Tuesday, May 9.

Organisers have been inspired by the tireless campaign to raise awareness and funds to support families living with MND by Rob Burrow and his family ever since the Leeds Rhinos legend was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will see participants get the chance to run a route created specifically for the race amid the 18th century parkland of the luxury resort.

Flashback to the finishing line of last year's inaugural Rudding ParkRace at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate.

Rudding Park Hotel Manager Nuno César de Sá said: “We are super excited to be supporting Rob Burrow and his family whose efforts to support families living with MND are so inspiring.

"Last year’s Rudding ParkRace, started by Olympian and ‘friend of Rudding Park’ Jonny Brownlee, had such a great vibe.

"We welcomed more than 300 runners with their friends and family.

"Rudding House made the perfect backdrop for the finish line where the prize-giving took place as guests enjoyed music, hog roast and refreshments as the sun set."

Last year’s Rudding ParkRace winner was Nathan Edmonson from Ilkley Harriers with a time of 34 min 25 sec.

Fastest lady was Charlotte Mason from City of York AC with a time of 41 min 29 sec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad