Harrogate running club whose membership soared after humble launch 40 years ago

A Harrogate running club which began as a small informal group is celebrating its 40th anniversary after seeing an explosion of new members in recent years.

It was in 1984 that Nidd Valley Road Runners first gathered in their famous colours of gold and black which were originally inspired by Harrogate Town FC, where the club was based in it’s early days.

Established so that members could enjoy a friendly atmosphere and the opportunity to achieve their running potential without the pressure and formality of some running clubs, Nidd Valley Road Runners’ training venue moved to Harrogate Railway AFC in Starbeck in 1991, thanks to a growing membership which attracted both experienced runners and first-timers from around the Harrogate district and beyond.

Today the club’s headquarters are located close to the town centre at Harrogate Hockey Club at Harrogate High School.

Marking 40th anniversary of Harrogate club - Nidd Valley Road Runners members gathering for a “snowball” run of 40 miles in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

To mark its 40th anniversary, Nidd Valley Road Runners organised a “snowball” run of 40 miles last Saturday.

Starting high up on Great Whernside and via the source of the Nidd, the run travelled through Nidderdale, gathering runners at various points culminating in approximately 70 members joining, both past and present, with a finish at Knaresborough Castle.

Nidd Valley Road Runners caters for road, fell and cross-country running enthusiasts of all standards.

If you have a competitive side, it enters races near and far and holds an annual club championship.

During the winter months, it helps out with London Marathon Training, during the summer there is an Evening League and regular Pub Runs.

Each November, it holds the Guy Fawkes 10, sponsored by Up & Running.

But, fundamentally, the club’s ethos is enjoyment.

Nidd Valley Road Runners prides itself on being a friendly and inclusive club.

There is always someone around when seeking advice and you can always find someone of a similar running ability.

During its 40 years, Nidd Valley Runners has seen a huge growth in membership and now has a base of approximately 50:50, male and female.

This balance is fully represented on the elected committee which guides the club’s administration.

For more information, visit: https://niddvalleyroadrunners.co.uk/