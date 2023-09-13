Harrogate runner battles grief to take part in Great North Run in tribute to late wife

Watch more videos on Shots!

Retired Harrogate journalist and PR manager Chris Child said, though the pain of losing his wife Sandra Cleal-Child, a retired nursing sister, would never go, he felt it had been important to take part in the Great North Run.

“The untimely death of my dear wife hit me hard and although I’m doing OK the pain will never leave me,” said 67-year-old Chris who lives in the Oakdale area.

“The help and support we got from Macmillan during Sandra’s illness meant the least we could do was put our bodies on the line in running this fantastic event for them,” added Chris, who had taken part in the event six times before.

From Harrogate to Great North Run - Marc Cleal-Child, Chris Moore, Chris Child, right, with fellow runners Marc Cleal-Child and Chris Moore.

Sunday’s run in Tyneside, which ended in torrential downpour and flash flooding for the 60,000 entrants, saw Chris being joined on the course by his son Marc, a former Ripon Grammar School pupil, and next-door neighbour Chris Moore who works for Harrogate IT solutions company Techbuyer.

By running the half marathon in memory of Chris’s wife, the three runners have so far managed to raise over £1,600 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Crossing the line with Marc was very emotional this year and we want to thank everyone who has sponsored us,” said Chris.