Harrogate Round Table chairman 'deeply saddened' by fireworks display's fundraising total for charity

The chairman of Harrogate and District Round Table has taken to social media to say how "deeply saddened" he is at the amount of money raised for charity by the town's fireworks display on the Stray this year.

In pictures: The inspirational winners of this year's Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars

In a public post to his own Facebook account, which has since been shared across a number of Harrogate forums, Alan Fisher revealed that only £650 was raised for the event's nominated charities for 2019, Disability Action Yorkshire and the Forest School in Knaresborough, despite thousands of residents attending on Saturday, and scores of volunteers assisting with bucket collections.

He said the fundraising total calls the future of the display "into question."

Inspirational Harrogate man launches new fashion label for deaf people

Mr Fisher said: "As the Chairman of Harrogate and District Round Table I'm incredibly proud of the event our 26 strong team put on last night. However, I am also deeply saddened that after costs we only made £650 for our nominated charities. Unfortunately this calls into question the future of the event."

The chairman has also invited Harrogate residents to "search their conscience" and consider making a donation by text, now that this new information has come to light.

This is why Christmas fairies have mysteriously appeared all over Starbeck

He said: "If you attended the Stray Bonfire, please search your conscience and consider donating to 70085, Straybonfire followed by the amount. i.e. "STRAYBONFIRE 10."

The Harrogate Advertiser has approached the Harrogate and District Round Table for comment.