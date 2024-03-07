Harrogate rock band picked for relaunch show at famous O2 Academy Brixton venue 16 months after fatal tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founder member Jay Apperley will lead the UK Foo Fighters on stage in the high-profile show at the O2 Academy Brixton in April as part of a special series of relaunch gigs.

A divisional manager for a Harrogate car dealer by day and rock star in his 'spare time', Jay's band will be part of a unique double bill with Oasis tribute Definitely Mightbe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented and hard-working Jay has built up his band bit-by-bit after debuting at Harrogate’s tiny Blues Bar nearly 20 years ago.

Harrogate man Jay Apperley will lead the UK Foo Fighters on stage in the high-profile reopening show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London in April. (Picture contributed)

In 2014, he found himself on stage with Dave Grohl at a show in Brighton, taking over lead vocals while Dave and the rest of the legendary rock band backed him.

Jay said: "We’ve extensively toured the UK since 2007.

"It’s been a life changing journey and we are so grateful for the incredible support we’ve received over the years.

"Our Brixton show will take fans on a journey spanning more than two decades of music from the band we love - the Foo Fighters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next month’s O2 Academy Brixton appearance will be Jay and the UK Foo Fighters’ second major show in London in 12 months having headlined the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire last June.

O2 Academy Brixton will reopen officially on Friday, April 19 with a tribute bands double bill of Nirvana UK and The Smyths, followed on Friday, April 26 by Definitely Mightbe and UK Foo Fighters.

Around 1,000 people were outside the venue when fans without tickets tried to force their way into a show by Nigerian Afrobeat star Asake in December 2022.

Following the tragedy, police called for the venue to be closed permanently but Lambeth Council voted last year to allow the venue to continue operating - if it met an extensive range of conditions.