Harrogate roads hit by winter snow as cold weather grips the UK amid Yellow Weather Warning

The Yellow Warning from the Met Office has suggested the town might escape the worst of the winter cold front sweeping the North.

But sleet quickly turned into persistent snow showers making driving treacherous for many in the Harrogate district.

Although side streets remain bad this afternoon, traffic is still flowing on the main roads where the snow is melting on contact.

Winter snow falling near the Queen Victoria Jubilee Memorial on Station Parade in Harrogate earlier today, Thursday. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

As the day turns into evening, snow is forecast to keep falling until 7pm, approximately.

Snow will increasingly be confined to the highest ground, as it turns mainly to rain in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Council's weather cameras are showing snow in Blakey Ridge, Greenhow Hill, Sutton Bank and Hole of Horcum.

The wet weather will continue overnight into the morning in Harrogate with the possibility of it turning briefly to snow at points.