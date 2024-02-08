News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Harrogate roads hit by winter snow as cold weather grips the UK amid Yellow Weather Warning

Snow is settling on the Stray in Harrogate today as anxious drivers leave their workplaces early - if they ventured out in the first place in the face of the weather forecasts.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 13:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Yellow Warning from the Met Office has suggested the town might escape the worst of the winter cold front sweeping the North.

But sleet quickly turned into persistent snow showers making driving treacherous for many in the Harrogate district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although side streets remain bad this afternoon, traffic is still flowing on the main roads where the snow is melting on contact.

Most Popular
Winter snow falling near the Queen Victoria Jubilee Memorial on Station Parade in Harrogate earlier today, Thursday. (Picture Graham Chalmers)Winter snow falling near the Queen Victoria Jubilee Memorial on Station Parade in Harrogate earlier today, Thursday. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
Winter snow falling near the Queen Victoria Jubilee Memorial on Station Parade in Harrogate earlier today, Thursday. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

As the day turns into evening, snow is forecast to keep falling until 7pm, approximately.

Snow will increasingly be confined to the highest ground, as it turns mainly to rain in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Council's weather cameras are showing snow in Blakey Ridge, Greenhow Hill, Sutton Bank and Hole of Horcum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wet weather will continue overnight into the morning in Harrogate with the possibility of it turning briefly to snow at points.

Temperatures will rise from 0 to 1 or 2 degrees in early evening, rising to 3 or 4 degrees by early morning, though winds will exacerbate the cold feel.

Related topics:HarrogateMet OfficeNorth