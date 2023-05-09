Harrogate rises to volunteering challenge on The Big Day Out as part of Coronation weekend

While thousands of people across the UK got involved in local projects on holiday Monday – including Prince Louis driving a digger – in Starbeck residents to work on litter-picking and tidying up their local park in Harrogate.

Despite heavy rain, more than 100 people came along to join in with litter picking, weeding and edging the paths in Belmont Field and cleaning street furniture, as well as for our community lunch.

Lending a hand, too, was Harrogate’s deputy mayor Coun Chris Aldred.

The Big Help Out in Starbeck, Harrogate - Starbeck in Bloom volunteers edging the paths in Belmont Field.

Speaking afterwards, Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association said: “What an amazing effort; this community spirit is just one of the reasons I'm proud to have chosen to live in Starbeck.

"The people of Starbeck really showed how much they care about our area.

"It was great fun to despite the rain and great to meet so many of near neighbours.

"Thanks also go to the local Co-op and Morrisons who donated refreshments to keep us going – and to the Morrisons Community Champion for joining us for the day.”

The Big Help Out in Starbeck, Harrogate - Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association, Chrissie Holmes, the Reverend Phil Carman of St Andrew's Church and Coun Chris Aldred, Deputy Mayor of Harrogate.

The day’s volunteering activities were organised by Starbeck Residents' Association, along with St Andrew's Church which acted as a hub, with the aid of members of Starbeck in Bloom and the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal.

Launched as part of the King’s Coronation in an effort to encourage a post-pandemic return to volunteering, The Big Help Out saw tens of thousands of charities taking part nationally with a total of 30,000 organisations putting on 55,000 events across the UK.

A number of politicians and members of royalty also showed their support by joining the volunteer events on Monday.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte worked to improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, while Prince Louis gave his father, the Prince of Wales, a helping hand driving a digger.

The Big Help Out in Starbeck, Harrogate - Christine Stewart, a founding member of Starbeck in Bloom.

Matt Hyde, co-founder of the Big Help Out and chief executive of the the Scout Association, said: "The whole theme of this weekend has been about service.”