Harrogate rider wins at Horse of the Year Show in biggest week of equestrian calendar

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:54 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 11:59 BST
A Harrogate rider has triumphed at this year’s Horse of the Year Show.

Amateur rider, Carla Hainsworth from Harrogate and her horse, Darrowby Ajax ought off strong competition to won a national championship at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the Birmingham NEC.

Carla and her striking grey horse, Darrowby Ajax, shone under the bright HOYS lights to take the win in the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Show Cob and Maxi Cob Championship.

A proud Carla said: "Darrowby Ajax is only just six-years-old, he has been so well-behaved here and wasn't overwhelmed by the occasion.

Success for Harrogate's Carla Hainsworth, second from left, and her horse, Darrowby Ajax in the Horse of the Year Show. (Picture 1st Class Images)

"Each time I've gone to see him in his stable he's seen me coming and neighed to me. I'm so proud of him.

"When he was three-years-old I sent him off to a professional but he couldn't be backed and ended up coming back to me.

"Its taken a long time to get there but he is a real people person and loves it now.

"My old maxi cob was put to sleep last year so Darrowby Ajax has stepped up."

"Search for a Star has been amazing, everyone in the series has been so kind and the other competitors have been very lovely."

The SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championships at Horse of the Year Show offer the chance for amateur riders to compete at this major championship show.

The Search for a Star championships first took place at Horse of the Year Show in 1998 and have run ever since.

Over the years Search for a Star has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders.

Series organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: "We are thrilled to be providing these opportunities for amateur riders.

"The HOYS Search for a Star championships are the culmination of months, and in some cases years, of preparation and training for riders."

