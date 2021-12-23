11th January 2021 Harrogate town centre in lockdown Pictured people in Harrogate seem to be staying at home. Picture Gerard Binks

Harrogate Review of the Year: The last 12 months in pictures

We take a look back at the year’s best or most memorable pictures - from starting off 2021 in lockdown back in January right through to new Christmas celebrations in December

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 5:54 pm

What is your favourite memory from 2021?

And what are you looking forward to for 2022?

1.

27th February 2021 A sign of Spring as the Crocus are in full bloom on The Stray in Harrogate Pictured 9 year old Rosie Pink Williams from Harrogate amoungst the crocus Picture Gerard Binks

2.

Five-year-old metal detectorist Bertie Lawson, who found a lost wedding ring in Sherburn-in-Elmet won praise after it was reunited with its owner. Rupert Denby, lost his gold wedding ring while helping put up the village Christmas tree in early December. 23rd April March 2021 Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

3.

12th April 2021 Pictured visitors to Harrogate enjoy the outsdie beer garden at Fat Badger, Harrogate Picture Gerard Binks

4.

31st May 2021. 35th Yorkshire Classic Vehicle Show at Ripley Castle, Harrogate. Pictured Rick Hutchinson enjoys a scone and tea in his 1972 VW Dormobile Camper called Lola Picture Gerard Binks

