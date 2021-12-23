Harrogate Review of the Year: The last 12 months in pictures

What is your favourite memory from 2021?
And what are you looking forward to for 2022?
1.
27th February 2021
A sign of Spring as the Crocus are in full bloom on The Stray in Harrogate
Pictured 9 year old Rosie Pink Williams from Harrogate amoungst the crocus
Picture Gerard Binks
2.
Five-year-old metal detectorist Bertie Lawson, who found a lost wedding ring in Sherburn-in-Elmet won praise after it was reunited with its owner. Rupert Denby, lost his gold wedding ring while helping put up the village Christmas tree in early December.
23rd April March 2021
Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
3.
12th April 2021
Pictured visitors to Harrogate enjoy the outsdie beer garden at Fat Badger, Harrogate
Picture Gerard Binks
4.
31st May 2021.
35th Yorkshire Classic Vehicle Show at Ripley Castle, Harrogate.
Pictured Rick Hutchinson enjoys a scone and tea in his 1972 VW Dormobile Camper called Lola
Picture Gerard Binks