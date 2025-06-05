Harrogate reveals shortlists for Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year and McDermid Debut Award 2025

Harrogate International Festivals has announced the shortlists for the “top UK award” Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025.

At the same time, the contenders for the second edition of the McDermid Debut Award for new writers have also been announced

The winners of both awards will be revealed on the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on Thursday, July 17.

The six books shortlisted for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025, now in its 21st year, include some of the most innovative and exciting writers in the UK – Chris Brookmyre, M.W. Craven, Elly Griffiths, Abir Mukherjee, Marie Tierney and Chris Whitaker.

The shortlist has been unveiled in Harrogate for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025. (Picture contributed)

The winner, who will receive £3,000 and a handmade engraved oak beer cask provided by T&R Theakston Ltd, will be selected by a panel of seven expert judges, with the public vote representing the eighth judge.

Readers are now being invited to vote for their favourite book at www.harrogatetheakstoncrimeaward.com

Commenting on the shortlist, Simon Theakston, Chairman of sponsors T&R Theakston, said:

“The six thrilling, chilling and hugely entertaining novels on our shortlist highlight the exceptional depth and range of British crime fiction and offer something for every crime fiction fan.

"We urge readers to get involved and vote for their favourite novels to win the award.”

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025 Shortlist (in alphabetical order by surname)

The Cracked Mirror by Chris Brookmyre (Little, Brown Book Group, Abacus).

The Mercy Chair by M.W. Craven (Little, Brown Book Group, Constable).

The Last Word by Elly Griffiths (Quercus Books, Quercus Fiction).

Hunted by Abir Mukherjee (Vintage; Harvill Secker).

Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney (Bonnier Books, Zaffre).

All the Colours of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Orion, Orion Fiction).

The shortlist for the McDermid Debut Award, named in recognition of world-famous crime writer Val McDermid, showcases six ‘exciting fresh voices,’ with race, class, the abuse of power and lived experience of disability amongst the topical themes explored.

The McDermid Debut Award 2025 shortlist (in alphabetical order by surname)

Sick to Death by Chris Bridges (Avon, Harper Collins) .

I Died at Fallow Hall by Bonnie Burke-Patel (No Exit Press, Bedford Square).

Her Two Lives by Nilesha Chauvet (Faber & Faber).

A Reluctant Spy by David Goodman (Headline).

Isolation Island by Louise Minchin (Headline, Headline Fiction).

Black Water Rising by Sean Watkin (Canelo).