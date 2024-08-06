Harrogate retail complex which roses from the ashes battles loss of restaurants and bars
Having opened in 2016 less than ten years ago, the £10m cinema and restaurant complex on Albert Street has only one of its original restaurants still open.
The opposite side of the road boasts three successful Italian restaurants – Portofino, Pizza Express and Zizzi – and the buzz is strong.
But in the building which was built after the demolition of Beales store which, in itself, was a redevelopment of a building known in the past as the Co-Op, Sunwin House and Westgate, only one of the four chain restaurants in the complex – Yo Sushi – still remains.
Long gone are Byron Burger, Argentinean restaurant CAU and French brasserie Côte Bistro, which closed its doors in 2020 during the worst days of Covid.
Other food and drink names to have come and gone on that side of Albert Street include the New York-inspired 63rd+1st bar-restaurant.
As well as Yo Sushi, South American-inspired restaurant Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill is still in operation on evenings mainly, with opening hours of 5pm to 10pm except Saturdays, noon to 10pm, and Sundays, noon to 9pm.
As anywhere, restaurants come and go and vacancies in retail units appear and are then filled.
And, of course, the Albert Street complex can still boast Everyman cinema with its stylish interiors and luxurious couches which remains popular with film fans in the town who also appreciate good food and drink.
