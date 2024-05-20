Harrogate restaurant to offer range of new discounts and perks to first 1,000 online subscribers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Harrogate restaurant is unveiling a host of exclusive discounts as it shows its commitment to building real connections within the community.

The newly-launched restaurant, Amber’s, which is based at the Cedar Court Hotel Group’s flagship hotel in Harrogate, says it is excited to be introducing Friends of Amber’s – its new digital members club.

The initiative aims to bring together the local community and reflects the independent hotel group’s commitment to the local economy, encouraging HG1 and HG2 residents to dine in Harrogate and experience the best of what is has to offer.

Oliver Stott, General Manager at Cedar Court Harrogate said: “We are thrilled to introduce Friends of Amber’s.

Welcome to Amber’s - The new restaurant, which is based at the Cedar Court Hotel Group’s flagship hotel in Harrogate, says it is excited to be introducing Friends of Amber’s club. (Picture contributed)

"We want to build connections and get to know our neighbours, offering them a place, they can rely on for great food and a warm welcome in the heart of Harrogate.”

Membership benefits of Friends of Amber’s will include:

Exclusive dining discounts at Amber’s.

Priority event booking for events such as their Thursday Club.

A weekly event where diners can enjoy entertainment, music and a specifically curated menu.

Access to the private dining room, The Imaginarium, an exclusive and private new space offering an elegant and intimate setting for gatherings and celebrations

Members not only enjoy exceptional dining experiences but also contribute to the sustainability of local agriculture and food production.

Amber’s has been dedicated to building connections within the community since its launch event, hosted in partnership with Harrogate Business Improvement District and Harrogate Chamber of Commerce.

Joining Friends of Amber’s community at Cedar Court Harrogate is simple and free.

Residents can register online via the Amber’s website, and upon verification of their details, will receive a digital membership card within 48 hours.

However, club membership is limited to 1,000 members and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As champions of locally-sourced ingredients, Amber’s restaurant is proud to support the region's farmers and producers and by joining Friends of Amber’s.