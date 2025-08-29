Harrogate restaurant launches new menu 'to rival high street restaurant spots' as public perceptions change

A Harrogate hotel is being hailed as the town’s “hidden foodie gem” as public perceptions change around hotel restaurants.

After new data highlighted the renaissance of the hotel dining experience, Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate said it is confident it can now rival big high street restaurant chains.

To that end, it has launched a new menu built on extensive guest feedback and the latest food trends.

Sean Brookes, Managing Director at Cairn Hotel Group, which owns Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate, said: “We have seen a big shift in perceptions around hotel restaurants being only for those staying the night, and we’ve found there is a growing appetite for hotel dining from local residents.

New menu - Diners at Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate can expect elevated British classics and Mediterranean favourites. (Picture contributed)

"We’re excited to announce the launch of our new menu, which will offer a refined food and beverage offering to guests.”

The new menu comes as OpenTable’s UK analysis of hotel restaurant bookings from June 2024 to May 2025 reveals the “guest only” mindset for hotel dining is a thing of the past, with 48% of diners surveyed visiting hotel restaurants being local to the venue1.

In the same study, 71% of people also said hotel restaurant offerings had improved, and 72% would rebook the same hotel because of a great meal they had.

Guests at Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate can expect elevated British classics such a fish and chips served with crushed minted peas and tartare sauce, to Rosemary and Garlic Chicken accompanied with parmentier potatoes, salsa verde and rocket salad.

The menus also draw inspiration from Mediterranean favourites, including rigatoni vegetable ragu, alongside a selection of Neapolitan style pizzas.

Diners can also enjoy a variety of small plates and sharing options including British charcuterie and cheese boards.

Mr Brookes said the new menu has been carefully curated following extensive guest feedback.

"By providing a high level of quality, we’re able to rival those big high street restaurant chains with an elevated experience of modern dining in a beautiful, relaxed setting,” he said.

For more information, visit: https://experiencethemajestic.com/