Harrogate restaurant based in 'shipping containers' is named in new Michelin Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate hotel’s ground-breaking restaurant which won favour in The Guardian has been named in the Michelin Guide

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luxury resort Rudding Park, which has been independently owned for the last 52 years by the Mackaness family, is delighted to see its ‘immersive dining’ restaurant Fifty Two appear as a new entry in the prestigious Michelin Guide less than nine months after it was launched.

Helmed by Adam Degg at the helm as its Head Chef and very personable host, following his appearance on the BBC’s Great British Menu, the restaurant is famed for being situated in stunningly converted shipping containers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But its nationwide reputation rests on how much it takes its cue from ‘mother nature’ with dishes created using the highest quality ingredients cultivated in the kitchen garden or selected from trusted local producers and purveyors, whilst carefully selected wines, freshly made juices and garden-inspired cocktails.

Restaurant makes the Michelin Guide - Adam Degg, Head Chef at Fifty Two at Rudding Park in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

In the latest edition of the Michelin Guide, which was first published in 1900, the Michelin Inspector said: "Set in the grounds of the Rudding Park hotel and named after the number of raised beds in its kitchen garden, this is a restaurant guided by its produce.

"It occupies a set of converted shipping containers, furnished with bespoke oak tables, where the chefs lead the service of their creative dishes.

"There’s a playfulness running throughout, exemplified by ‘Dessert Islands Discs’, where guests can choose a track to play while the puddings are served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those desserts are a highlight, with exquisite execution of dishes like brown butter custard tart with baked apple."

Set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland just past the Great Yorkshire Showground, Rudding Park has 90 bedrooms and suites, a spa, three restaurants and a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses, meetings and events space.

Review

"It soon becomes clear that each of the ten different dishes, whether small or more substantial, has been put together with a huge amount of thought, much like every other part of the experience at Fifty

Two.”

For a review of Fifty Two restaurant by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser, visit: https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/people/my-experience-at-harrogate-luxury-hotels-immersive-dining-experience-at-fifty-two-restaurant-4859390