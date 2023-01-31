Harrogate residents win their case for bus service to be reinstated after fears for elderly neighbours

After an announcement that the X12 service was going to be withdrawn after it became financially unviable since lockdown ended, Duchy Residents Association got in touch with Harrogate independent bus operator Connexions to highlight the route's importance.

The group argued that many older people on the Duchy who lacked the money for taxi relied on the bus for shopping, doctors' and hospital visits.

After talks with the area's Lib Dem Coun Peter Lacey and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, Connexions has now agreed to reinstate part of the X12 service.Rebecca Oliver, chair of Duchy Residents Association, said she welcomed the decision and would be working to encourage an increase in passenger numbers for the X12.

Passengers using the X12 bus service in the Duchy area of Harrogate. (Picture David Andrews)

"The X12 bus service provides an essential route into town for people who are older and who don't have access to a car," said Mr Oliver.

"We are very glad to see that we haven't lost the service completely and will be campaigning locally to get more people using the bus into town.

"We would like to thank our councillor Peter Lacey and Andrew Jones MP for raising this issue with the bus company on our behalf."

The withdrawal of the X12 bus service in early January had followed the failure of passenger numbers on the route to return to pre-Covid levels.

Craig Temple, managing director Connexions had admitted at the time he was bitterly disappointed the service was ending but said as few as 30 passengers had been using the X12 per day in recent months.

Now that there has been a partial reprieve for the Duchy bus service, David Andrews, a regular bus passenger on the X12, said the whole community was delighted - even if the X12 would only run twice daily.

He added that he was grateful to Connexions for making an improvement to the previous timetable.

"I have received more than 12 emails and calls, all expressing delight and gratitude to Craig Temple at Connexions for reinstating two buses on the axed X12 route,” said Mr Andrews.

"Previously the Duchy loop bus always followed on from the Wetherby to Harrogate service and due to long delays on the Wetherby Road, was often late.

"By timetabling the new buses to leave the bus station at 10am and 12.35pm, it has improved matters for passengers.

"The service will still lose money unless it is used, so now it's up to us to use it."

Part of a problem shared by many bus operators is that concessionary passholders have not been travelling as often since Covid, despite the end of lockdown rules.

But Rebecca Oliver of Duchy Residents Association said that does not mean the bus service no longer plays a crucial role in communities.

"People think that everyone on the Duchy drives or can afford a taxis but this isn’t the case for all.

"Taxis are expensive and the bus provides an opportunity for potentially isolated people to meet neighbours, have a chat and check in on each other."