Harrogate residents listed in UK top ten for worries over getting flooded

So far 2025 may have been one of the driest years in living memory but newly-released data throws up a surprising fact about Harrogate – its people are among those most concerned about flooding.

Knaresborough Waterside may have suffered regularly in recent years during storms and small parts of Harrogate, including Starbeck and parts of the Stray, have been known to fall foul of the occasional flash shower, as happened in March and the first May Bank Holiday.

But, in general, Harrogate fares better than many other places in the UK.

A new report shows perception is everything with residents living in Harrogate in the top ten in Britain when it comes to being concerned about floods.

New data shows residents living in Harrogate are in the top ten in Britain when it comes to being concerned about floods. (Picture contributed)

The research, conducted by QR Code Generator, analysed nationwide monthly Google search volumes for flood-related terms to determine which areas are the most concerned about flooding amid the forecasted rainfall.

The study examined the number of searches on 16 flood-related terms across 12 months.

Harrogate came in sixth place with an average monthly search per 100K of 393.

In first place is Loughborough with 661, followed by Lincoln with and Derby with 506.

The methodology of the new research saw Google Keyword Planner used to determine the average nationwide search volumes for flood-related terms.

Terms used included, but were not limited to, “Flood Risk,” “Flooding,” and “Floodwall.”

On average, residents in the UK search for flood-related terms 179 times a month per 100,000 residents.

