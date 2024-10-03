Harrogate residents in new warning of flooding 'threat' in area hit by years of housing development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Harrogate residents say weather events of recent weeks have confirmed their worst fears over the risk of flooding and the unsuitability of their area for successive waves of new housing.

Members of Kingsley Ward Action Group have long campaigned against the growing urban sprawl on their doorstep after up to 600 new houses were agreed in different parts of the area as part of the Local Plan passed by councillors in 2019.

Amid the last six years of disruption and lorries, dust and road closures in the area between Harrogate High School and Bogs Lane, residents have warned of the longer-term impact of housing developments.

The various building companies involved have always been keen to emphasise that the process of the Local Plan has been followed fully in conjunction with the planning authority, which was Harrogate Borough Council before North Yorkshire Council took over as the new unitary authority.

Residents have expressed fears over the risk of flooding at Kingsley Drive in Harrogate, sending this photograph of the area after heavy rain recently. (Picture contributed)

But residents remain concerned about what they say is a lack of consideration about infrastructure, transport problems on neighbouring Knaresborough Road, the loss of green space and what they claim are possible flooding risks for homes in the area.

The spell of torrential rain at the end of last month and the large swathes of water on some building sites have amplified those fears.

Gary Tremble of Kingsley Ward Action Group, which was formed by residents in 2020, said: "We were not surprised at the flooding on the what were fields off Kingsley Drive.

"We warned repeatedly that removing open spaces would result in flooding but were ignored.

The Kingsley area of Harrogate after heavy rain at the end of September. (Picture contributed)

"We still believe that some residents in Kingsley remain at risk of flooding even though their houses are located nowhere near a river.

"When we raised these issues over building on run-off and bog land when the planning applications were submitted for housing developments, we were dismissed despite living in the area for years and seeing what severe weather can do here.

“There will be more days like this in the future.

"With fewer run-off areas, the future does not look rosy on parts of Kingsley Road and Kingsley Drive.”