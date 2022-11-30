Harrogate residents encouraged to spread some Christmas cheer by donating toys to those in need

For the fourth year running, the Reuse Santa appeal has been launched at household waste recycling centres across North Yorkshire and York.

This year, however, the appeal has taken on an even greater resonance amid the soaring cost of living, with rising inflation and the dramatic increase in the price of food and essential items placing more pressure on household finances.

North Yorkshire County Council, City of York Council and Yorwaste are accepting donations of pre-loved gifts that are suitable for babies, children and teenagers until Sunday, December 11.

North Yorkshire residents are being urged to donate their spare or unwanted toys and games this Christmas

Last year, over 20 Transit Van loads, plus four 7.5-tonne wagon loads, of good quality, pre-loved gifts were donated to families experiencing hardship over the Christmas period.

Councillor Derek Bastiman, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: “The Reuse Santa appeal is at the heart of what Christmas is all about.

"December is a time of giving and this campaign aims to make it a little bit brighter for hundreds of children at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“The recycling centres will accept anything from puzzles and board games, to scooters, action figures and dolls, as long as they are in a good condition.

"We hope the appeal proves as successful as previous years so we can pass hundreds of items to good homes.”