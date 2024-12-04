Harrogate residents 'dumbfounded' as roadworks return just days after previous roadworks

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Dec 2024, 10:51 BST
Harrogate residents on the west side of Harrogate are becoming used to temporary traffic lights on the likes of Pannal Ash Road as a wave of new housing developments disrupts the area.

But, having endured one set of roadworks for weeks on end with claims almost every route into town was blocked at one time or another, one resident says the situation has now gone beyond a joke.

No one the Harrogate Advertiser spoke denied that road resurfacing to deal with potholes or improvements to infrastructure aren’t needed.

But the coordination of how this all impacts on residents’ daily lives is leaving people perplexed and, occasionally, angered.

The new roadworks in the Whinney Lane area of Harrogate. (Picture Mike Newell)placeholder image
The new roadworks in the Whinney Lane area of Harrogate. (Picture Mike Newell)

Mr Mike Newell, who lives at Lund House Green off Whinney Lane, said: “After what seems like months of work, the local roads have had the much-needed TLC applied as major resurfacing has been going on in our area.

"I had a joke with a friend that, when Whinney Lane was finally completed, after the pointless replacement and wasting of kerbstones, and resurfaced, it would be dug up within weeks.

"Lo and behold, this week Openreach have dug a large trench through the brand new tarmac right across Whinney Lane.

"I was told it was something to do with a 5G upgrade to the mast at the top of the lane.”

Residents say it beggars belief that beggars belief that there isn’t better coordination between different utility firms and the local authorities.

A dumbfounded Mr Newell said: “I can guarantee that the repair will break up during winter and we will be back to suspension busting potholes.”

