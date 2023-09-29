Harrogate residents ‘delighted’ after plans to build 53 new homes on Knox Lane refused by council
The application by developer Jomast was controversial with over 500 people objecting to scheme, which would have been built in a green corner of Bilton close to the picturesque Spruisty Bridge.
The spectre of development has hung over the area for many years and resident Sue Wrightson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that locals were “delighted” with the result.
Plans had been deferred by councillors three times before over contamination but this time it was refused over fears the increase in traffic would exacerbate congestion in Bilton and harm the local landscape.
Ms Wrightson said: “Local residents have worked very hard over the last three years to ensure that council officers were aware of the many valid reasons why this development is entirely inappropriate.”
Residents in Bilton and Knox have mobilised against the scheme, holding meetings, building a website and sending out newsletters with updates.
Ms Wrighton said the campaign has strengthened community spirit in the area.
She added: “We have struggled to make them listen and we are very grateful to those planning committee members who have supported our case.”
“It’s been a learning curve as far as planning regulations are concerned but we have enjoyed the collaboration of several local experts.
“This whole episode has really strengthened local community spirit and resolve.”
While the plans were refused on Tuesday, council officer Glenn Sharpe warned councillors that because the site is in the Local Plan, a refusal could open up North Yorkshire Council to a potentially costly appeal unless they could defend it with sound planning reasons.
But the developer did not submit a required travel plan with the application to set out how it would promote sustainable travel such as walking or cycling.
A criticism of the scheme was that it was not close to a bus route.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has asked Jomast’s planning agent Spawforths if the developer plans to appeal but we did not receive a response.