Harrogate resident complains potholed street is so bad it is a "danger to her toddler"

A Harrogate councillor has stepped into complaints about the “worst road on the Saints estate” after a resident said it was no longer safe for her toddler to play outside.

Andrew Timothy, Lib Dem Councillor for Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone told the Harrogate Advertiser he shared the mother’s anger at the state of Wayside Close.

“I have not only been disappointed, I am angry that Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council hasn’t finished the planned resurfacing works on the Saints’ estate having simply run out of money,” said Coun Timothy.

"No matter the size of the road or volume of traffic, no road should be allowed to get to the state of Wayside Close.

Andrew Timothy, Lib Dem Councillor for Stray, Woodlands, and Hookstone told the Harrogate Advertiser he shared the mother’s anger at the state of the road in Wayside Close. (Picture contributed)

"I have corresponded with Council officers about the state of many roads in my division; I also work closely with the town's MP, Tom Gordon, and I know that he has corresponded with the council about this road.”

The councillor’s intervention follows a wave of complaints from residents in the area who say they are fed up with “being ignored”.

Sally Hall said: "Wayside Close has been the worst road on the Saints estate for years but we’ve been told there isn’t enough traffic to have it replaced.

"It’s so unbelievably dangerous and we are all tired of being in genuine fear of falling.

"I cannot even allow my child to play outside our own home without the constant fear of her falling and injuring herself on the broken tarmac.

"She has already suffered numerous cuts and scrapes.

"The state of this road is robbing my toddler, and I, of a fundamental childhood experience.

The residents of Wayside Close are now asking for a detailed explanation as to why their road "has been consistently ignored while others have received preferential treatment”.

They say they want a concrete plan of action, including a definitive timeline for full repairs.

Sally Hall said: “We have been patient, we have emailed and we have been ignored for far too long.”

Coun Andrew Timothy said he was calling on North Yorkshire Council to finish resurfacing every road on the Saints’, including Wayside Close.