Harrogate recycling bin collections could be delayed this week
Harrogate Borough Council have stated that recycling collections could be delayed this week due to staff shortages.
Despite staff shortages, Harrogate Borough Council hope to have all collections caught up by close of play on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said: “Some recycling collections may be delayed this week.
"If yours is not collected on your scheduled collection day, please continue to leave it out as we are aiming to return before close of play on Saturday.
"If we haven't been by 5pm on Saturday then unfortunately we won’t be able to and will collect additional material on your next scheduled recycling collection.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The summer bank holiday on August 29 means that there will also be changes to garden waste, refuse and recycling collections.
All collections will take place a day later than your usual date and will return to normal on Monday, September 5.