Harrogate readers complain about 'treacherous' state of pavements and side roads after heavy snow

Readers have complained to the Harrogate Advertiser about the state of pavements in Harrogate – even as the main roads return to normal after the weekend’s snowfall

Vehicular traffic on the town’s main routes may be building up again after a few quiet days following Sunday’s heavy snowfalls amplified by freezing temperatures.

But on the side roads and pavements, things are far from normal.

The condition of side roads means many drivers in Harrogate are still leaving their cars at home

Pavements in Harrogate's residential streets and the town centre remain icy and treacherous, as this photograph taken today illustrates. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Readers say the combination of frozen snow chunks and icy compacted snow on residential streets and shopping areas in the town centre is making life as a pedestrian a tricky business.

One even complained that things were better when the town still had Harrogate Borough Council.

With icy conditions and sub-zero temperatures showing no signs of easing, North Yorkshire Council says its highways teams are working around the clock to deliver its winter service, busily gritting priority roads in all areas of North Yorkshire.

The council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “Our gritting crews have been working hard to treat the county’s road network in very hazardous conditions.

"Gritting crews have been on hand to treat the roads, and road users are being urged to take extra care and only make essential journeys.”

An updated map on North Yorkshire Council’s website reveals where a gritter is actively gritting.

The map of the Harrogate area is clearly packed with traces of this activity at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/winter-service/road-gritting

A mini snow plough small enough to mount pavements has been spotted in Harrogate town centre.

North Yorkshire Council also provides salt bins and salt heaps on roads and footways in severe weather – based on road gradient, severity of bends, road usage, and whether or not the road is already gritted.

But Harrogate Advertiser readers say the facts on the ground are that getting around remains a “dangerous business”.

One compared it to being a contestant on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

The welcome news is that the weather is forecasted to improve in the Harrogate area as next week approaches with no more snow and temperatures back up to 10c by Monday.