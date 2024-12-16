Harrogate rated in top 20 'fitness friendly' places in Britain in new survey
Collated by the experts at Live Football Tickets, the survey identified the top 20 UK’s most and least fitness-friendly locations by analysing factors such as the number of cycle paths, walking trails, fitness facilities, as well as average rainfall and air quality.
The results show that Harrogate ranks as joint 15th best location for fitness lovers, tied with Chelmsford, earning a respectable final score of 6.49/10.
Factors going in Harrogate’s favour were a score of 5.84 for walking trails and 3.82 for number of fitness facilities in the town per 10,000 people.
The manageable annual rainfall of 670.91 mm and relatively good air quality made outdoor activities accessible year-round.
Bath tops the list as the best UK city for fitness lovers, offering the highest number of walking routes.
Colchester ranks second, boasting a high number of cycle paths, while Cambridge takes third place with one of the lowest annual rainfall levels at 559 mm.
Bradford, Birkenhead, and Sunderland sit at the bottom of the rankings due to a lack of outdoor exercise routes.
Live Football Tickets’ survey also revealed that 76% of people 'aspire' to be fit and healthy as they enter 2025.
British people are now moving 18 minutes more per week compared to 2022, averaging 83 minutes of moderate exercise.
In total, searches for "new year fitness resolution" have risen by 70% in recent months.
For more information, visit: https://www.livefootballtickets.com/