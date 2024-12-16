Harrogate rated in top 20 'fitness friendly' places in Britain in new survey

Harrogate has been named in the top 20 most fitness-friendly cities in the UK in a new survey.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collated by the experts at Live Football Tickets, the survey identified the top 20 UK’s most and least fitness-friendly locations by analysing factors such as the number of cycle paths, walking trails, fitness facilities, as well as average rainfall and air quality.

The results show that Harrogate ranks as joint 15th best location for fitness lovers, tied with Chelmsford, earning a respectable final score of 6.49/10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factors going in Harrogate’s favour were a score of 5.84 for walking trails and 3.82 for number of fitness facilities in the town per 10,000 people.

One of the UK's most fitness friendly towns - Factors going in Harrogate’s favour was a score of 5.84 for walking trails in the area. (Picture contributed)

The manageable annual rainfall of 670.91 mm and relatively good air quality made outdoor activities accessible year-round.

Bath tops the list as the best UK city for fitness lovers, offering the highest number of walking routes.

Colchester ranks second, boasting a high number of cycle paths, while Cambridge takes third place with one of the lowest annual rainfall levels at 559 mm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford, Birkenhead, and Sunderland sit at the bottom of the rankings due to a lack of outdoor exercise routes.

Live Football Tickets’ survey also revealed that 76% of people 'aspire' to be fit and healthy as they enter 2025.

British people are now moving 18 minutes more per week compared to 2022, averaging 83 minutes of moderate exercise.

In total, searches for "new year fitness resolution" have risen by 70% in recent months.

For more information, visit: https://www.livefootballtickets.com/