Harrogate rapper releases 'atmospheric' new track looking at state of the nation
Called Wolf in Sheep’s Skin, the rapid-fire rapping and melodic singing married to an atmospheric piano-led background is reminiscent in style, if not content, of Eminem.
Sarah Winter, who was helped by Knaresborough arts charity Orb to gain the self confidence to perform in public, last gained the headlines in 2024 with a track called Love The Pain.
She first picked up a mic at the age of ten when she heard Eminem.
One of this intelligent rapper’s recent tracks Angels was a tribute to her late father while her classic Tears was recorded with Harrogate music producer Dan Mizen.
A sneak preview of her forthcoming EP, Sarah said: "The new track is about the government and all the issues we are facing as a whole human race in the world."