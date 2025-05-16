Harrogate rapper releases 'atmospheric' new track looking at state of the nation

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th May 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 17:22 BST
A talented Harrogate rapper who sees life from the streets has released a stunning new track on Britain’s ills.

Called Wolf in Sheep’s Skin, the rapid-fire rapping and melodic singing married to an atmospheric piano-led background is reminiscent in style, if not content, of Eminem.

Sarah Winter, who was helped by Knaresborough arts charity Orb to gain the self confidence to perform in public, last gained the headlines in 2024 with a track called Love The Pain.

She first picked up a mic at the age of ten when she heard Eminem.

Sarah Winta's rapid-fire rapping and melodic singing married to an atmospheric piano-led background is reminiscent in style, if not content, of Eminem. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Sarah Winta's rapid-fire rapping and melodic singing married to an atmospheric piano-led background is reminiscent in style, if not content, of Eminem. (Picture contributed)

One of this intelligent rapper’s recent tracks Angels was a tribute to her late father while her classic Tears was recorded with Harrogate music producer Dan Mizen.

A sneak preview of her forthcoming EP, Sarah said: "The new track is about the government and all the issues we are facing as a whole human race in the world."

