Harrogate rail line reopens after flooding but operators issue warning about delays and cancellations

Flooding is disrupting travel for Harrogate rail passengers today as the heavy rain shows no signs of easing.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:35 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:35 GMT
Rail operators have issued warnings about delays and cancellations not only for local destinations but from Harrogate to London..

Northern rail says that lines between Leeds and Harrogate have reopened following earlier flooding but trains between these stations may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst service recovers.

Most trains are now running on the York-Harrogate-Leeds line but the 13:17 to Leeds was cancelled and some trains from York are still running late.

The direct train service from Harrogate to London has been stopped today until further notice because of flooding. (Picture by Gerard Binks)The direct train service from Harrogate to London has been stopped today until further notice because of flooding. (Picture by Gerard Binks)
The direct train service from Harrogate to London has been stopped today until further notice because of flooding. (Picture by Gerard Binks)

LNER says its east coast services to and from London are being revised to terminate/start from Leeds.

As a result, the direct service to the capital from Harrogate has been stopped until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Harrogate Bus Company tweeted today that its flagship no. 36 bus from Harrogate to Leeds is running normally.

