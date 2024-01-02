Harrogate rail line reopens after flooding but operators issue warning about delays and cancellations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rail operators have issued warnings about delays and cancellations not only for local destinations but from Harrogate to London..
Northern rail says that lines between Leeds and Harrogate have reopened following earlier flooding but trains between these stations may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst service recovers.
Most trains are now running on the York-Harrogate-Leeds line but the 13:17 to Leeds was cancelled and some trains from York are still running late.
LNER says its east coast services to and from London are being revised to terminate/start from Leeds.
As a result, the direct service to the capital from Harrogate has been stopped until further notice.
Meanwhile, the Harrogate Bus Company tweeted today that its flagship no. 36 bus from Harrogate to Leeds is running normally.