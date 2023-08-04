Harrogate pupils inspired by lessons in life from epic runner who ran 50 miles a day for 50 days

Parents and pupils at Harrogate Ladies’ College’s annual Sports Presentation evening heard epic runner Sam Boatwright, who ran 50 miles a day in 50 days, open up on his experiences with the message anything is possible if you have self-belief and resilience.

The audience heard how Sam left school at 16 and joined the armed forces but never set out to be a long distance runner.

He said motivating people into believing in themselves was one of his greatest passions.

The sky's the limit - Epic runner Sam Boatwright at Harrogate Ladies College’s annual Sports Presentation evening with some of the winning students. (Picture Harrogate Ladies College)

His journey into becoming one of the UK’s best known long distance runners began one Boxing Day when he challenged himself to see how far he could run, and 84 miles later realised he had found his calling.

“Ever since I changed the course of my life, I’ve been driven to share the message that believing in your self and having a passion for what you enjoy can shape the way you live your life.

“Challenging yourself to try new things, believing that anything is possible and motivating yourself to achieve new things are great lessons in life,” he said.

Parents and pupils at the awards ceremony heard how he set out on the open roads in September 2017, and with a second-hand bike and a couple of pairs of trainers, covered 3,000 miles crossing the American coast in 32 days.

The winning junior team at Harrogate Ladies College’s annual Sports Presentation evening. (Picture Harrogate Ladies College)

He ran 50 miles one day and cycled 150 miles the next day on a journey that took him through 14 US states and helped raise £30,000 for Help the Heroes.

The annual Sports Presentation Evening at Harrogate Ladies’ College saw Sports Captains and pupils with an array of medals and cups for their sporting achievements, regionally and nationally in sports ranging from swimming, netball, lacrosse and rounders to athletics and tennis.

The Head of Sport at the school, Nikki Priestley praised the hard work of pupils through the year.