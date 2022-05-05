Harrogate pupils enjoy sensory visit at The Cuttings as part of intergenerational event

Not-for-profit organisation Harrogate Neighbours invited 15 Year 4 pupils from Richard Taylor Primary School in Harrogate to The Cuttings for a sensory afternoon with residents.
The children enjoyed a ‘trip on the train’, a new piece of virtual reality technology at The Cuttings which is a form of reminiscence therapy designed for residents living with dementia. A carriage with all the authenticity of an early 20th century first class train carriage has been installed in the lounge area for all residents and visitors to enjoy. The theme for the fun-filled afternoon was South America, based on the school’s topic for the term, so the ‘train ride’ included a trip down the Amazon River and through the rainforest. The residents and care staff were also on hand to help the children make animal themed arts and crafts which will be displayed in the communal living room at The Cuttings. To top off the visit, the children got the chance to stroke an exotic snake.
Richard Benson, from Little Islands which installed the carriage, said: “Residential care should be a positive life choice, and nowhere is that more true than at Harrogate Neighbours. We are so pleased to be part of this fantastic way to bring all generations together in such a stimulating, educational and fun manner.”
Head teacher at Richard Taylor School, Andrew Symonds, said, “The children really enjoyed spending time with the residents and hearing all their interesting life stories. The travelling train through South America was so exciting for them and it really helped to bring the topic they are studying at school to life. A big thank you to the team and residents at Harrogate Neighbours.”