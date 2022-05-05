Harrogate pupils enjoy sensory visit at The Cuttings as part of intergenerational event

The children enjoyed a ‘trip on the train’, a new piece of virtual reality technology at The Cuttings which is a form of reminiscence therapy designed for residents living with dementia. A carriage with all the authenticity of an early 20th century first class train carriage has been installed in the lounge area for all residents and visitors to enjoy. The theme for the fun-filled afternoon was South America, based on the school’s topic for the term, so the ‘train ride’ included a trip down the Amazon River and through the rainforest. The residents and care staff were also on hand to help the children make animal themed arts and crafts which will be displayed in the communal living room at The Cuttings. To top off the visit, the children got the chance to stroke an exotic snake.