Harrogate pubs issue 'key messages' to Government on solving threat of job losses and business closures

Harrogate bar owners says business closures are now almost inevitable in the town amid growing pressures on the hospitality sector and they are highlighting what they think the Government should be doing to tackle the crisis.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) predicted recently that more than 260 pubs may be forced to close in Yorkshire and the Humber next year without urgent action.

Despite Harrogate’s award-winning status in the craft beer trade, healthy visitors numbers and relative affluence, no one should make the mistake of thinking the town’s bar trade is not suffering, too.

This week saw Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce a new "fast-track review" on licensing rules to support bars and hospitality.

Joe Joyce, the co-owner of Harrogate Brewing Co, an independent, family-run microbrewery which produces quality Yorkshire craft ales and which stepped in to save The Old Bell Tavern bar earlier in the year, says extended opening hours are not the answer. (Picture contributed)

As part of the coming rethink, the Government has already hinted at loosening opening hours at bars and pubs.

But Joe Joyce, the co-owner of Harrogate Brewing Co, says extended opening hours are not the answer.

"Harrogate hospitality is built on the many small independents offering an unbelievable range of choices to the towns residents and its visitors,” said Mr Joyce.

"But, we definitely do not need more opportunities to open longer hours.

Simon J Cotton, Managing Director at the Fat Badger Group in Harrogate, said: "My fear is that will see more job losses and business closures in the bar trade, including in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"Why do we want to add to our already burgeoning overheads?”

Harrogate businesses told the Harrogate Advertiser not only were increased costs a major challenge, including the rise in National Insurance for employers in last year’s Budget, but that the impact of Covid on the sector’s economic position has been under-estimated by successive governments.

Simon J Cotton, Managing Director at the Fat Badger Group, said: "My fear is that we're soon entering the traditionally slower winter months and I have no doubt this will see more job losses and business closures, including in Harrogate.

"The current Government don't seem to have woken up to the damage they're causing to what is a major employer and economic sector in the UK."

Successful Harrogate bar owners say the scale of the crisis requires more than tinkering at the edges of the business framework.

Joe Joyce of Harrogate Brewing Co says a “step change” is now required.

"What we need a real step change in rates relief, national insurance and small business support and not a token gesture.

"Otherwise, the community-critical structure that we all create will be lost or consumed by the conformity of the global multinationals that have already destroyed much of our high streets throughout the UK.”

As part of the Government's licensing trade review, there have been suggestions that it may be made easier for venues to serve food outside and host more live music, in a bid to "remove unnecessary barriers".

Details on business rates reform are also expected before the end of the year.

If it that all sounds almost like a return to the lockdown days of Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, well, you’re not wrong.

If that were to happen, it’s something Harrogate’s hospitality sector would welcome.

The Fat Badger Group’s Simon J Cotton said: "The current proposal of relaxing licensing laws to extend late night drinking is welcome but that comes with added costs of longer opening hours and many just won't bother as it's a limited market already.

"Growth is the only way out and this will only be achieved by reducing VAT on hospitality and incentivising growth opportunities.

"The Eat Out to Help Out scheme during the pandemic showed how quickly the market can bounce back.

"A similar scheme to get 2026 off to the right start would be a fantastic way out of the current predicament facing our sector.”

As part of the Government's pubs review, there is also a proposal to remove the local newspaper advertising requirement for a manager wanting to set up a premises or alter their licence was among the taskforce's other recommendations.

Local newspaper groups are already flagging up the financial hit this would represent for traditional media.