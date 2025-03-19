Harrogate pub that's had a phenomenal six years to celebrate a milestone anniversary

A Harrogate pub is to celebrate its sixth birthday next month after becoming one of the town’s unmissable food and drink spots,

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly The Muckles, Three’s a Crowd was relaunched in 2019 by hospitality entrepreneur John Quinlan after a £430,000 redevelopment.

The refurbishment, funded by owners Star Pubs & Bars, saw the historic building located at 11 West Park, across the road from the Stray, transformed from a dated pub to a contemporary ‘home from home’ venue which pays homage to its roots with the original bar from the 1800s with the addition of Italian marble tables, handmade leather seat backs, and ‘on-trend’ greenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the milestone of turning six, Three’s a Crowd is to hold a birthday party on Thursday, April 10.

To celebrate the milestone of turning six, popular Harrogate gastropub Three’s a Crowd is to hold a birthday party on Thursday, April 10. (Picture contributed)

Since it first opened in 2019, Three’s a Crowd has become one of Harrogate’s most popular gastro pubs, serving quality British food in a relaxed setting, using the best possible ingredients.

Its founder John Quinlan remains proud of its reputation for contemporary ‘anytime’ dining and drinking for anyone who loves good food and want to try the best ingredients made using the latest ingredients without any pretentiousness or formality.

No wonder there is a Michelin Guide endorsement on the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committed to creating high-quality, unforgettable experiences, Three’s A Crowd also caters for weddings and events throughout Yorkshire.

Starting at 6.30pm, Three’s A Crowd Sixth Birthday Party will include complimentary arrival drinks and canapes, cheese and birthday cake plus a live band.

More information at: https://www.threes-a-crowd.co.uk/