Harrogate pub is set to reopen with a bigger bar and a half price drinks offer

The date has been revealed of the latest relaunch for one of Harrogate’s best loved pubs whose history dates back as far as 1830.

The new Coach & Horses will officially re-open on West Park after a substantial rejig with the existing bar moved and made bigger and a new Happy Hour drinks offer.

Labelled "Harrogate's local since 1827", a new era began in 2022 when it was taken over by the award-winning Provenance Collection.

It reopened after a substantial reshaping and renovation, which included removing the almost circular bar which was the focal point of this historic hostelry facing the Stray and opening the upstairs area for meals.

Now, after listening to customers and undergoing a new refurbishment, the much-loved Coach & Horses is about to reopen having been closed since June 10.

As to what to expect when the Coach & Horses throws opens its doors officially on Monday, July 1 – with a ‘soft launch’ from June 28 – there will be a new large bar in the recently restored downstairs 'Tap Room' with a pledge to offer a wider range of beer than anywhere else in Harrogate, as well as a additional bar in the upstairs 'Feed Room'.

The C&H is going to be launching a new " 'Appy 'Our " with half price beer, wine and spirits between 4pm to 7pm, seven days a week when you sign up to a new app.

There will also be a range of weekly events, including:

Mondays: Martin House Pub Quiz.

Wednesdays: Comedy Club (1st Wednesday of every month).

Friday: Live Music and Martin House Charity Raffle.