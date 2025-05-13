A property in the heart of Harrogate which was formerly a cafe is on the market to let on one of the town’s most stylish retail streets.

Until June 2024, number 71 on Prince Albert Row on Station Parade was occupied by the popular Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen whose owners closed the business “with a heavy heart”.

Prior to that it was Hustle & Co cafe and, before that, Filmore & Union cafe.

Having hosted three cafe-restaurants on the trot at the address, the empty unit now look set to become a restaurant once again.

Stapleton Waterhouse, a leading commercial real estate agents and surveyors specialising in commercial property for sale in York, Harrogate, Yorkshire and the wider UK, have placed ‘To Let’ signs at the property.

The unit on Station Parade is described as a “partially fitted restaurant”.

Expressions of interest should be directed to 01904 622226.