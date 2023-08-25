Harrogate pro-cycling group's battle to save £11.2m Gateway project from imminent 'jeopardy'

Harrogate District Cycling Action is appealing to its members to email two key figures at North Yorkshire Council with the plea not to back down after Hornbeam Park Developments, one of Harrogate’s biggest commercial property companies, instructed Walton & Co to mount a legal challenge against a scheme it claims will damage business in the town centre.

The council halted progress on the scheme last week after planning lawyers launched a judicial review on six grounds, including the claim that the council had failed to hold a public inquiry before issuing traffic regulation orders for measures such as partly pedestrianising James Street and reducing traffic on a 300-metre stretch of Station Parade to single lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the latest newsletter by the non-political Harrogate District Cycling Action shows green sentiment is still alive in the town as it seeks to defend what it argues is a “great project” which will improve Harrogate town centre and provide better walking and cycling facilities.

Centre of a political controversy - Harrogate District Cycling Action group’s appeal to members over the future of the Station Parade area comes under the heading “Harrogate Station Gateway in Jeopardy” (Picture National World/Gerard Binks)

The HDCA’s appeal to members comes under the heading “Harrogate Station Gateway in Jeopardy”

“The Harrogate Station Gateway project appears to be at risk.

Hornbeam Park Developments has begun a judicial review against the decision by North Yorkshire Council to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The threat of legal proceedings is not new, and North Yorkshire Council held the third consultation on the project specifically to deal with objections previously raised by the applicant.

North Yorkshire Council’s reaction to the formal start of proceedings was to rescind their decision to proceed with Gateway. That is very troubling.

A further report is to be considered by the Executive soon.

What Can I Do?

If you would like to help, email Council Leader Carl Les ([email protected]) and Executive Member for Transport Keane Duncan ([email protected]) and ask them to maintain their commitment to proceed with the scheme.