Harrogate PR firm launched by two sisters marks 15 years of working with celebrities and good causes

Two Harrogate sisters are celebrating 15 remarkable years since they launched their ethically-driven PR firm which organises arts events and has brought the likes of Miriam Margolyes, Marco Pierre White, Ken Loach, Rosemary Shrager and Brian Blessed to town.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, co-founder of Cause UK with her sister Ann Chadwick, said: “We’re really proud to have thrived as a small business for 15 years, and to have supported so many businesses and good causes to grow.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our dedication and the trust our clients have placed in us.”

Both Clair and Ann are journalist and writers themselves.

Ann Chadwick, Clair Challenor-Chadwick, Clair’s son Rafe and famous actor Miriam Margolyes at a Harrogate Homeless Project charity event organised by Harrogate PR firm Cause UK. (Picture contributed)

Since they set up Cause UK in 2010, they have focussed on using journalism, storytelling and leveraging their media know-how to amplify the voices of organisations working to make a positive impact.

Their small but impactful company’s clients operate across the arts, public, social enterprise, tourism, health, education, and conservation sectors, as well as ethical businesses.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick said: "Being ethical is something we feel is integral to what success means, and we’re proud to have delivered a positive impact for 15 years.

"It isn’t just about chasing headlines, but chasing impact, and proving that PR when done well, can be a powerful force for good.”

In its lifetime Cause UK has provided PR and marketing support to diverse organisations in the region, including Nidderdale National Landscapes, Visit Harrogate, and tourism attractions.

For many years, it’s provided support to Leeds Hospitals Charity’s campaigns, including its high-profile Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal.

Cause UK has also built up a strong reputation, in particular, for its work in the arts.

Significantly, that’s not just for working with Ilkley Literature Festival, the Crime Writers’ Association, the actors’ agency, Articulate Agency and new client Whitby Literature Festival.

It’s more than that.

Ann Chadwick said: “One of the PR projects I’m most proud of is a recent one.

"We launched a lobbying campaign for the charity New Writing North to help secure a £5 million Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport grant towards a major new centre for the writing industries to be based in Newcastle.

"We positioned the campaign on BBC Radio 4 Today, the Guardian, the i Paper, Radio 2, and the BBC, and last month the Government announced the charity had successfully secured the grant.”

The definition of hands-on, Cause UK has also created and produced its own original cultural works, often aligning these to a good cause, including an original stage play, an award-winning film for Sky Arts, and even its own literary festival.

Highlights of Cause UK’s own projects include creating a social enterprise for veterans at risk of homelessness in 2012.

The team enlisted celebrity support including Rosemary Shrager, Brian Blessed, and Marco Pierre White for the Veterans’ Artisan Bakery, which still operates at Catterick Garrison.

The agency has attracted a celebrity supporter for its work in the arts and charity; the actor Miriam Margolyes.

The friendship began when Clair set up and ran a Dickensian Festival in Malton in 2015 with Selina Scott, and invited Miriam as a headline guest.

She has since returned several times, and since took part in a Cause UK event at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, and supported numerous charities for the agency.

In 2022, the team commissioned an original stage play, The Man Who Captured Sunlight, to tell the story of Harrogate mayor, Samson Fox, working with the Fox acting dynasty; Freddie Fox and his mother, Joanna David, attended the premiere of the play at Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

Cause UK helped relaunch the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra with Ben Crick as conductor and writer Alan Bennett as the new patron for the orchestra, achieving significant national exposure.

Perhaps most famously, in 2020 Cause UK bought legendary British film director Ken Loach to the Harrogate Film Festival to raise money for Harrogate Homeless Project.

Clair said: “We’ve had the privilege of working with incredible organisations and individuals who strive to make a positive difference.

"Our mission has always been to meaningfully amplify their stories and causes, and we’re excited to continue this work in the years ahead.”