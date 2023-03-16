News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Police’s statement after report of 'inappropriate behaviour' at town's historic Turkish Baths

Harrogate Police have issued a statement after an incident at the town's Turkish Baths.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of an incident of inappropriate behaviour at the Turkish Baths earlier this month.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing.”

The police’s comments follow Harrogate Borough Council decided to make swimwear now compulsory for all bathers at the historic Turkish Baths on Parliament Street.

Harrogate's Turkish Baths. (Picture Simon Hulme)
A council spokesperson said yesterday: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.

"The complaint related to an incident which due to its serious nature has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated.

"We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and in order for all single sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice."