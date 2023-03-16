Harrogate Police’s statement after report of 'inappropriate behaviour' at town's historic Turkish Baths

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of an incident of inappropriate behaviour at the Turkish Baths earlier this month.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing.”

The police’s comments follow Harrogate Borough Council decided to make swimwear now compulsory for all bathers at the historic Turkish Baths on Parliament Street.

Harrogate's Turkish Baths. (Picture Simon Hulme)

A council spokesperson said yesterday: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.

"The complaint related to an incident which due to its serious nature has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated.

