Harrogate police officer nominated for prestigious National Response Officer of the Year award

This week is Response Policing Week where police forces across the country celebrate the hard work, dedication and bravery of their response officers - those who respond to emergency calls for help from the public and deal with crime and criminals every day.

Response policing is a difficult, demanding, unpredictable and at times dangerous role and North Yorkshire Police are incredibly proud of those who undertake that role day after day, to keep communities safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police were approached by the National Police Chiefs Council to nominate some of their outstanding officers for the Response Officer of the Year award.

PC Lizzie Parry from Harrogate has been nominated for a National Response Officer of the Year award

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “After a lot of deliberation, a shortlist of exceptional officers from our three command areas – County, City and Coast – was compiled by local supervision.

"That shortlist was then presented to a panel of members from our Independent Advisory Groups to consider and an officer was then selected as the North Yorkshire Police candidate for the national award.

“But irrespective of who picks up the national title - we think you'll agree that they are all winners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Lizzie Parry from Harrogate has been nominated for an award along with PC Alex Gregory and PC Sophie Hodgson from York and PC Chris Southern, PC Liam McLachlan, PC Sarah Green and PC Paul O’Neill from Scarborough.

Lizzie was nominated for her incredible commitment to her role and the fact she goes above and beyond everyday to ensure she delivers a high level of service to the public in Harrogate.

Specifically noted were the quality of her investigations and the care and respect she gives to victims of crime.

North Yorkshire Police said: “She goes out of her way to ensure vulnerable victims are safeguarded and due to the quality of her safeguarding reports, she has been nominated as a point of contact for the rest of her team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lizzie recently supported a victim of stalking and harassment who initially was very reluctant to engage with police.

"However, due to the support Lizzie has provided, the victim felt more confident to progress with the investigation and the resulting criminal justice process."

Lizzie has demonstrated similar commitment to other victims and North Yorkshire Police are incredibly grateful for her positive approach and the level of professionalism she brings to her role every day.