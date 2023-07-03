Harrogate police officer nominated for National Response Officer of the Year award

The National Response Officer of the Year award comes as part of #ResponsePolicingWeek.

It’s a week where North Yorkshire Police celebrate the hard work, dedication and bravery of their response officers - those who respond to emergency calls for help from the public and deal with crime and criminals every day.

Response policing is a difficult, demanding, unpredictable and at times dangerous role and the police team are incredibly proud of those who undertake that role day after day, to keep communities safe.

PC Lizzie Parry was nominated for a National Response Officer of the Year award.

The Harrogate nominee was PC Lizzie Parry.

Lizzie was nominated for her incredible commitment to her role and the fact she goes above and beyond everyday to ensure she delivers a high level of service to the public in Harrogate.

Specifically noted were the quality of her investigations and the care and respect she gives to victims of crime. She goes out of her way to ensure vulnerable victims are safeguarded and due to the quality of her safeguarding reports, she has been nominated as a point of contact for the rest of her team.

Lizzie recently supported a victim of stalking and harassment who initially was very reluctant to engage with police.

However, due to the support Lizzie has provided, the victim felt more confident to progress with the investigation and the resulting criminal justice process.

Lizzie has demonstrated similar commitment to other victims and we’re incredibly grateful for her positive approach and the level of professionalism she brings to her role every day.