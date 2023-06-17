Harrogate police man says he is “shell-shocked” to get award in King's Birthday Honours

Sgt Paul Cording, who is part of the roads policing group and uses the Twitter handle @oscarRomeo1268 where he regularly posts about his job in Harrogate, receives the BEM for services to policing and to charity.

"I am truly humbled and a bit shellshocked to be awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours," Paul said.

"I joined the police like so many others to help others and make a difference which I try to do every day and whilst none of us do it for recognition, receiving a BEM is truly humbling."

Harrogate's popular Sgt Paul Cording ,who receives the BEM for services to policing and to charity, is pictured here at a Police, Fire and rescue demo in Harrogate, Also pictured are youngsters Ben and Tom James. (Picture Adrian Murray)

The award of the British Empire Medal – as part of the first honours list from King Charles since the Coronation – goes to people who are very hands-on in their service to the local community.

But the popular Sgt Cording said none of it would have been possible without the support of his wife and inspiration of his parents.

"I guess I am lucky as growing up my mum and dad drilled into me the right values and beliefs to set me up on my path in life, " Paul said

"I remember when I was a teenager, along with others, they did some amazing fundraising which is clearly where I got the bug to help people whenever I can.

Honoured for services to policing and charity - Sgt Paul Cording, who is part of the roads policing group in Harrogate.

"It goes without saying that my biggest thank you goes to my family and in particular my wife Michelle.

"She is the one that holds the fort when I am late off, or am engrossed in my work because I have had “one of those shifts” and is always so supportive of my charity endeavours, too."

Having attended more than 100 fatal road traffic collisions, Sgt Cording, 51, witnessed the impact suffered by families and society which ignited his passion to make roads safer for everybody.

He works with road safety charities such as Road Safety Talks, to support the work the charities carry out as well as raising funds for a range of local and national charities, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

A keen runner for charity - Harrogate police officer Sgt Paul Cording, second from left, with Lynsey Ridout, Kris Randall and Caroline Randall. (Picture Adrian Murray)

In a week of challenges, he walked and ran a total of over 100km and cycled over 200km to speak to colleagues, school children and bereaved families to raise awareness about road deaths and how to make roads safer.

This year, he ran 325km during the week in honour of the 325 people killed or seriously injured on North Yorkshire’s roads in 2021.

He also took part in ‘Red January’ to fundraise for the Road Safety Talks Charity by running 5km every day of the month.

During the month-long challenge, he caught Covid and had to self-isolate but was able to continue by using a treadmill at home, which he subsequently raffled off to raise yet more money for the Road Safety Talks charity.

In 2021, he coordinated fundraising for a six-year-old boy and his father who survived a road traffic collision that tragically resulted in the death of the boy’s mother, his brother and sister.

To add to their devastating loss, when they were able to return home they found it had been ransacked, with valuables and sentimental items stolen. He originally intended to just replace the stolen items, but the total raised and handed to the victims was over £21,000.

In 2021, he took part in The Great North Run to fundraise for Martin House Children’s Hospice, and in 2010 and 2011 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

He ran the Leeds half-marathon in 2011 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

He raised over £5,500 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance by running the London Marathon in 2017.

He successfully completed the 243km Marathon des Sables, described as the world’s toughest footrace, raising £9,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research in 2009.

Sgt Cording said he as keen to acknowledge that he was only part of a team and was hugely grateful to the police family.

"I would like to thank those who nominated me from the Chief Constables office along with those who offered supporting evidence to go with my nomination.

"I also have to say thank you to all my colleagues both within policing but also the wider 999 family who do incredible things every day along with those who support my crazy challenges with words of encouragement and of course those who donate money to such worthy charities.”